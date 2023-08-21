Adam Duvall -- hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .242.

Duvall has recorded a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).

He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Duvall has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .287 AVG .192 .347 OBP .264 .556 SLG .414 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings