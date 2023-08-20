Trevor Story vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .200 with four doubles and two walks.
- In three of nine games this year (33.3%), Story has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Story has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.059
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|3
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
