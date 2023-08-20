The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Clarke Schmidt

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 26 of 49 games this season (53.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

McGuire has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .296 AVG .246 .306 OBP .309 .394 SLG .361 7 XBH 5 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 22/6 0 SB 1

