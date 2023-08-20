You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Rafael Devers and others on the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox heading into their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 118 hits with 26 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .268/.340/.517 slash line so far this season.

Devers will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.354/.479 slash line on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (8-7) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 25th start of the season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Orioles Jul. 29 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 5.2 5 3 3 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 122 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.332/.430 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has collected 67 hits with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .280/.411/.628 slash line on the season.

Judge heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players

