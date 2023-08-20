How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.301 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josh Winckowski gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 44 times already this year, but will make his first start.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
