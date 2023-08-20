Rafael Devers and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 118 hits, batting .268 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24 games this season (20.7%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year (52 of 116), with two or more runs 14 times (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 55 .280 AVG .254 .356 OBP .322 .496 SLG .541 28 XBH 26 11 HR 17 42 RBI 42 39/24 K/BB 55/19 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings