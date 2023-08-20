On Sunday, Jarren Duran (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.

Duran has had a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.3%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (35.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.1%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .315 AVG .275 .379 OBP .309 .531 SLG .437 23 XBH 21 5 HR 3 26 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 49/7 14 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings