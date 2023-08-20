Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243.

Wong has picked up a hit in 49 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in six games this season (6.7%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 35 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .282 AVG .200 .329 OBP .260 .456 SLG .341 15 XBH 15 5 HR 2 17 RBI 12 48/8 K/BB 57/10 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings