Alex Verdugo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .273 with 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 74 of 108 games this year (68.5%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.6%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 32 games this year (29.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this year (52 of 108), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.301
|AVG
|.241
|.369
|OBP
|.311
|.484
|SLG
|.369
|28
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|38/20
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-7) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
