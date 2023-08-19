Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 19
The New York Yankees (60-62) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (5-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
- Crawford enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Crawford is looking to secure his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In seven of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees' Cole (10-3) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.76 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 25 games.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Cole has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gerrit Cole vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox have scored 593 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 1088 hits, fifth in baseball, with 138 home runs (18th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI over six innings.
