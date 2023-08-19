Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-62) will clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 19. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Red Sox and Yankees game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 70 times and won 40, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 30, or 51.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won four of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.