The New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 593 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.308 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (5-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

Crawford has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Jose Urquidy 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France

