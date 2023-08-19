The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 115 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .264 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 72 of 115 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 35 times (30.4%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (42.6%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 44.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .280 AVG .245 .356 OBP .316 .496 SLG .525 28 XBH 25 11 HR 16 42 RBI 41 39/24 K/BB 55/19 1 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings