After batting .297 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .307.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 36 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Reyes has driven home a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.1% of his games this year (13 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .366 AVG .209 .395 OBP .261 .493 SLG .302 7 XBH 2 1 HR 1 12 RBI 3 11/4 K/BB 4/3 2 SB 0

