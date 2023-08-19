Pablo Reyes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .297 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .307.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 36 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Reyes has driven home a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.1% of his games this year (13 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.366
|AVG
|.209
|.395
|OBP
|.261
|.493
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|11/4
|K/BB
|4/3
|2
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
