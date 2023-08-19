Justin Turner vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .300 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .289 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.5% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.311
|AVG
|.264
|.367
|OBP
|.342
|.489
|SLG
|.477
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|37
|37/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.