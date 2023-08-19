On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.

In 62.2% of his 98 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this season (27.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .315 AVG .276 .379 OBP .310 .531 SLG .442 23 XBH 21 5 HR 3 26 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 48/7 14 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings