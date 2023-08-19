The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.9%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Wong has had an RBI in 19 games this year (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.6% of his games this year (34 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .282 AVG .198 .329 OBP .261 .456 SLG .321 15 XBH 14 5 HR 1 17 RBI 10 48/8 K/BB 57/10 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings