Alex Verdugo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 31 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while hitting .275.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Verdugo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (74 of 107), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 32 games this year (29.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (48.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.301
|AVG
|.246
|.369
|OBP
|.314
|.484
|SLG
|.377
|28
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|37/19
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (10-3) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
