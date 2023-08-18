Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas leads Boston in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 88 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.9% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (46 of 107), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 53
.260 AVG .250
.385 OBP .327
.473 SLG .500
18 XBH 20
8 HR 12
23 RBI 25
46/35 K/BB 55/20
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brito (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
