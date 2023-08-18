Trevor Story vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .226 with four doubles and two walks.
- Story has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Story has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.077
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|3
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brito (4-5) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.