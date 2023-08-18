Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) play the Connecticut Sun (21-9) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Sun are 15-14-0 ATS this season.

The Wings have covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 11-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 17 out of the Sun's 29 games have gone over the point total.

In the Wings' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

