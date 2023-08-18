Sun vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) play the Connecticut Sun (21-9) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|168.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-3.5)
|168.5
|-170
|+130
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-2.5)
|167.5
|-145
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Sun are 15-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Wings have covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has an ATS record of 11-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Sun's 29 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Wings' 29 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.