Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) face the Connecticut Sun (21-9) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Wings

Connecticut puts up just 0.3 fewer points per game (83.8) than Dallas allows (84.1).

Connecticut is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Dallas allows to opponents.

In games the Sun shoot better than 44.2% from the field, they are 14-2 overall.

Connecticut is hitting 36.3% of its three-point shots this season, 0.4% higher than the 35.9% Dallas allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun are 10-4 when they shoot better than 35.9% from distance.

Connecticut averages 33.7 rebounds per game, 5.2 boards per contest fewer than Dallas.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been putting up 81.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 83.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Connecticut has been tougher on the defensive side of the ball lately, allowing 78.2 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 78.8 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

The Sun are trending down from deep over their last 10 outings, making 6.9 threes per game and shooting 35.9% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 7.0 makes and 36.3% from distance in the 2023 season.

Sun Injuries