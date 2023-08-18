The Boston Red Sox (63-58) will rely on Rafael Devers when they visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-61) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-130). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-7, 3.81 ERA) vs TBA - NYY

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 30 out of the 56 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Boston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brayan Bello - - - -

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.