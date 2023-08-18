The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 137 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (585 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Red Sox average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.309).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Bello has 11 quality starts this season.

Bello will look to secure his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander

