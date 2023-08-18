Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees head into the first of a three-game series against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+105). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has entered 36 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 22-14 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 119 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 28-30 22-22 41-35 42-43 21-14

