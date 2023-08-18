The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .318.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in 20% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .366 AVG .231 .395 OBP .286 .493 SLG .333 7 XBH 2 1 HR 1 12 RBI 3 11/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0

