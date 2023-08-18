Pablo Reyes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .318.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in 20% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.366
|AVG
|.231
|.395
|OBP
|.286
|.493
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|11/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Brito (4-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
