Luis Urías vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias -- hitting .241 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).
- In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year (20.7%), Urias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|1
|.179
|AVG
|.667
|.343
|OBP
|.667
|.250
|SLG
|1.667
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.