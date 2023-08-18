Luis Urias -- hitting .241 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).
  • In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year (20.7%), Urias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 29 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 1
.179 AVG .667
.343 OBP .667
.250 SLG 1.667
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.