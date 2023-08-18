Jarren Duran vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .299 with 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (27 of 97), with two or more RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.315
|AVG
|.283
|.379
|OBP
|.317
|.531
|SLG
|.453
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|48/7
|14
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.