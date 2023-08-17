Triston Casas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .576 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 61 of 106 games this year (57.5%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in 18 games this year (17.0%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (29.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (13.2%).
- In 42.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.260
|AVG
|.249
|.385
|OBP
|.323
|.473
|SLG
|.486
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|24
|46/35
|K/BB
|54/19
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.