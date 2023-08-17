The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has four doubles and two walks while batting .269.

In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Story has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Story has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .368 AVG .000 .400 OBP .125 .579 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 2/1 3 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings