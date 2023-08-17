Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Thursday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, Skubal has not yet earned a quality start.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 5.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Royals Jul. 18 4.0 8 7 7 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .230/.309/.431 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four home runs and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .309/.368/.491 on the year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.357/.485 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.340/.380 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.