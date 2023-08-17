Rob Refsnyder -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks while batting .251.

In 45.5% of his games this season (30 of 66), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.6%).

In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .256 AVG .247 .361 OBP .379 .317 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 23/11 K/BB 20/16 2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings