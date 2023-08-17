Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (63-57) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (54-67) at Nationals Park on Thursday, August 17, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-185). A 9.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a record of 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

Boston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 6-4 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (42.5%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 21 of 45 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Wong 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Rob Refsnyder 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Trevor Story 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+100) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

