Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 134 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .430.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (578 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.

Sale heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale has put together eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier

