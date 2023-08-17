How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: MASN
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 134 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .430.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (578 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- Sale heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Sale has put together eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
