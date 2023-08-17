The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will send Chris Sale and Patrick Corbin, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+150). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston and its opponent have finished below the over/under for seven consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 9.7.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 30-25 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

Boston has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-59-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 28-29 22-21 41-35 42-43 21-13

