Thursday's game features the Washington Nationals (54-67) and the Boston Red Sox (63-57) facing off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on August 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (7-11) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 7-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 578 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule