Pablo Reyes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .321 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 20 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 34 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (20.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|.366
|AVG
|.229
|.395
|OBP
|.289
|.493
|SLG
|.343
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|11/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (7-11) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.