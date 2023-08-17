Justin Turner vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 79 of 109 games this year (72.5%), including 36 multi-hit games (33.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (16.5%), homering in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.0% of his games this season (48 of 109), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 54 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.311
|AVG
|.255
|.367
|OBP
|.336
|.489
|SLG
|.474
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|37/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
