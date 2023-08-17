The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wong is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 48 of 87 games this season (55.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 87 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Home Away 46 GP 41 .282 AVG .203 .329 OBP .266 .456 SLG .328 15 XBH 14 5 HR 1 17 RBI 10 48/8 K/BB 55/10 4 SB 1

