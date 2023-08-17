Alex Verdugo vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 72 of 105 games this season (68.6%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (29.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (30.5%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|49
|.301
|AVG
|.233
|.369
|OBP
|.304
|.484
|SLG
|.358
|28
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|35/19
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 178 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6).
