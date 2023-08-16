Triston Casas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Casas has recorded a hit in 60 of 105 games this year (57.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (17.1%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Casas has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.385
|OBP
|.323
|.473
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|24
|46/35
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
