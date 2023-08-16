On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .258 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.

In 46.2% of his games this year (30 of 65), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .256 AVG .259 .361 OBP .394 .317 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 23/11 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings