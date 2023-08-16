The Boston Red Sox (63-56) and Washington Nationals (53-67) meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (7-3) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (6-9).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, a 4.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.145 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Paxton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.

Gore is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Gore is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

