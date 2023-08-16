The Boston Red Sox will look to Pablo Reyes for continued offensive production when they take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in baseball with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (576 total).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

Red Sox batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (7-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.

Paxton has seven quality starts this year.

Paxton is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez

