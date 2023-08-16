How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The Boston Red Sox will look to Pablo Reyes for continued offensive production when they take on Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in baseball with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .431 slugging percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's .262 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (576 total).
- The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- Red Sox batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (7-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Paxton has seven quality starts this year.
- Paxton is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
