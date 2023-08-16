Wednesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Boston Red Sox (63-56) taking on the Washington Nationals (53-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (7-3) for the Red Sox and MacKenzie Gore (6-9) for the Nationals.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

This season Boston has won 11 of its 22 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 576 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

