The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (111) this season while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Devers has gotten a hit in 70 of 112 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on 34 occasions (30.4%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 112), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.0% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 51 .280 AVG .240 .356 OBP .308 .496 SLG .521 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/24 K/BB 52/17 1 SB 1

