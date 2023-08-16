As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 20th in the NFL.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the . On defense, it ranked eighth, surrendering 322 yards per game.

The Patriots collected four wins at home last season and four on the road.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

Click here to read about Stevenson's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

Should you draft Jones in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

Click here to learn more about Smith-Schuster's 2023 fantasy value!

Matthew Judon amassed 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of August 16 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.