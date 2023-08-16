The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 32nd in slugging.

In 72.2% of his games this season (78 of 108), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has had an RBI in 48 games this year (44.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .311 AVG .254 .367 OBP .333 .489 SLG .476 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 35 37/17 K/BB 39/22 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings