Alex Verdugo vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .269.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- In 71 of 104 games this season (68.3%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season (50 of 104), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.301
|AVG
|.232
|.369
|OBP
|.304
|.484
|SLG
|.358
|28
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|21
|33/20
|K/BB
|35/19
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.