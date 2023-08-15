Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks while batting .251.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Casas has recorded a hit in 59 of 104 games this year (56.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 30 games this year (28.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (45 of 104), with two or more runs seven times (6.7%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.385
|OBP
|.319
|.473
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/35
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray (7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
